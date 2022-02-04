2022 New Zealand Zanda McDonald Award winner, Rhys Roberts. Photo / Supplied

Rhys Roberts, chief executive of market garden and farm operation Align Farms, has been crowned the 2022 New Zealand Zanda McDonald Award winner.

The annual award, regarded as a prestigious badge of honour by the agribusiness industry, recognises and supports talented young individuals from Australia and New Zealand.

This year's winner, Roberts (34) lives in Westerfield, 25km from Ashburton, Mid Canterbury and operates seven farms and a market garden for the Align Farms Group.

Roberts is passionate about food production and is currently running a regenerative agriculture project trial, to monitor farm productivity, animal health, human health and environmental outcomes.

His focus on building a "future workplace" has resulted in creating a market garden that feeds his team through the fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry and eggs from their farms.

All of the team are on fully flexible rosters, and can manage their own schedules, choosing shifts that suit them. This frees them up of about 1000 hours combined per year, which they reinvest into the community.

He was "very privileged and grateful" to be named the 2022 winner.

"It's a great day for Mid Canterbury agriculture, we've got such great leaders throughout our community. They inspire me," he told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

It was humbling to be recognised as the winner by the judging panel, especially among such talented finalists, Roberts said.

"They're all fantastic leaders and people and I hope together we keep chasing our dreams.

"It's good to know that it's not [just] mum who thinks I've got potential, to be fair."

In 2021, for the first time in its history, the Zanda McDonald award went to two winners - one from each side of the Tasman.

The change was due to Covid-19 restrictions, which prevented award judges from being able to interview the usual shortlist of six together in one place, to determine the overall winner for Australasia.

This year Covid restrictions disrupted the process again, with the Red traffic light announcement moving the award interviews and presentation online, instead of being held in Martinborough.

Although it was a bit disappointing to lose the live event, the online experience was still rewarding, Zanda McDonald Award patron Shane McManaway said.

"We were going to hold it in Martinborough but things have changed dramatically," he told Mackay.

"But however, we had a very good day yesterday with Zoom. Thank goodness for Zoom - it allowed us to still carry on."

The Australian winner will be announced on Wednesday next week, McManaway said.

The 2022 New Zealand finalists were:

• Adam Thompson, 35, director of Restore Native Plant Nursery, beef farmer and

mortgage broker from Cambridge.

• Katie Vickers, 28, head of sustainability and land use for Farmlands, from Christchurch.

• Olivia Weatherburn, 33, national extension programme manager for Beef + Lamb New Zealand, from Mossburn Southland.

• Rhys Roberts, 34, chief executive of market garden and farm operation Align Farms, from Mid Canterbury.

More about the Zanda McDonald award

The award was launched in 2014 in memory of Australian beef industry leader Zanda McDonald, who died aged 41 after an accident at his Queensland property in 2013.

The Zanda McDonald award comes with a significant prize package that puts the winner in contact with some of the biggest and best agriculture operators in Australasia.

Prizes include:

• An all-expenses-paid Transtasman mentoring trip (including some flights in a private plane).

• $10,000 towards further education.

• Expert media training.

• Incredible networking opportunities and access to opportunities money can't buy.

• Position as a judge for the following year's award.

Applications for the 2023 award are open for the month of August 2022.

Open to anyone aged 21-35 years who live and work in the agriculture sector in Australia or New Zealand.

