Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Rebecca Fisher receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Animal and Plant Health NZ

The Country
3 mins to read

Animal and Plant Health NZ chief executive, Dr Liz Shackleton (left), Lifetime Achievement Award winner Rebecca Fisher, and Minister for Women and Associate Minister of Agriculture, Nicola Grigg.

Animal and Plant Health NZ chief executive, Dr Liz Shackleton (left), Lifetime Achievement Award winner Rebecca Fisher, and Minister for Women and Associate Minister of Agriculture, Nicola Grigg.

A knack for turning ideas into reality for growers has gained horticultural leader Rebecca Fisher the 2025 Animal and Plant Health New Zealand Lifetime Achievement Award.

This award recognises exceptional contributions of people over a long period, to research, innovation, advocacy or leadership in the animal and plant health industry.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country