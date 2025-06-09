Shackleton said it was “high time” a woman won the award.

“Rebecca is an outstanding leader and role model for women in agriculture, so we are delighted to recognise her contribution over many years with this award.”

Fisher joins others recognised for their contribution to the agriculture and horticulture sector, inculding Noel Fitzgerald, Ross Hore, Don McPhail, Felix O’Sullivan, Richard Paxman, Fergie Sumich, Peter Fisher, Dave Lunn, and Mark Christie.

Shackleton said Fisher had contributed at every level of Animal and Plant Health NZ’s membership and the primary sector.

“From board roles to offering innovative ideas and solutions to providing hands-on support to the team and our emerging leadership cohort, Rebecca has demonstrated a relentless commitment to promote the interests of the industry.

“Her enthusiasm for the sector, tenacity, and ability to get stuff done is second to none.”

Shackleton said Fisher was an inspiration for women in the primary sector.

“She has quietly paved the foundations for the next generation.”

Fisher is the general manager, projects and programmes for Horticulture New Zealand.

From a 50-ha deer farm in Katikati, she went to university in Palmerston North to do a Bachelor of Science in Horticultural Science, working with kiwifruit and strawberry picking during her school and university holidays.

Rebecca Fisher is the first woman to receive the Animal and Plant Health New Zealand Lifetime Achievement Award since the association was set up in 1948.

Fisher was drawn to horticulture because it was about growing healthy, nutritious food for people.

Horticulture NZ’s chief executive, Kate Scott, said the impact of Fisher’s work was “broad and profound”.

“Strengthening horticulture’s foundations, ensuring smoother pathways for innovation and sustainability so the sector can thrive.”

Fisher was presented with the award at Parliament by Minister Nicola Grigg, Associate Minister of Agriculture (Horticulture) and Minister for Women.

“I hope many young women across New Zealand can be inspired by Rebecca and join me in congratulating her for her incredible contribution to agriculture,” Grigg said.

Animal and Plant Health NZ’s annual conference dinner and awards are on June 11, 2025, in Wellington, where other people will be recognised for their contribution to the association and the industry.

Fisher can’t attend the ceremony, so her award was presented before the conference.