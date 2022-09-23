Rabobank Best of The Country: September 24, 2022

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's grain and farm input expert Dennis Voznesenski, to find out how the Russia/Ukraine war is affected grain and fertiliser prices.

The week's top interviews were:

Katie Milne:

This West Coast dairy farmer is also the vice president of the World Farming Organisation. She's just back from India and tells us what she made of her WFO meetings abroad, along with her impression of India's dairy industry.

Dennis Voznesenski:

Rabobank's grain and farm input expert out of the Sydney office explains why wheat prices spiked 7 per cent overnight, and why the Russian/Ukraine war goes from bad to worse for world grain and fertiliser prices.

Shane McManaway:

The founder of the Zanda McDonald Awards - recognising excellence in future leaders in Australasian agriculture - announces the six 2023 finalists, with the two winners to be announced at the Impact Summit in Brisbane in March 2023.

Dr Tim Mackle:

DairyNZ's chief executive pays tribute to the late John Luxton ahead of today's netball and rugby clashes in Morrinsville where the respective DairyNZ teams will take on their Parliamentary opposites.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on the co-op's annual results and a record final cash payout for the 2021/22 season - made up of a $9-30 milk price and a 20-cent dividend.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent took time out from his QEII public holiday to defend the indefensible Darcy Swain and talk about record low farmer confidence and why Australians are the world's richest people.

Listen below: