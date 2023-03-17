Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s senior ag analyst Emma Higgins, to find out more about the bank lowering its milk price forecast.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party leader talked about the Wānaka Show, consultants, the health system, Esk Valley and his likeability compared to the other Chris.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior ag analyst explained the rationale for the bank lowering the New Zealand milk price forecast to $8-50 (from $9-00). However, she said there was some upside risk to the forecast with China reopening for business.

Graeme Williams:

The outspoken East Coast rural advocate’s a harsh critic of the forestry industry and how it was handling the slash problem.

Chris Hipkins:

The Prime Minister denied he’d done an unprincipled backflip to buy the election. We also discuseds the banks’ super-profits, consultants and likeability.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, commented on Chris Hipkins, the National Party and the state of sheep and beef farming.

Listen below: