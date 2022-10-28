Rabobank Best of The Country: October 29, 2022

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, to find out who was the lucky winner of this year’s Good Deeds initiative.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

The Act leader says his party backs farmers and rejects Labour’s farming tax. Plus, he comments on his strained relationship with Winston and why we shouldn’t be subsidising rich people into Teslas.

Chloe Butcher-Herries:

Following on from an 800-strong awards ceremony in Napier, we track down the effervescent winner of the 2022 Ahuwhenua Young Maori Award for sheep and beef farming.

Todd Charteris and Sarah Peake:

We announce the winners of the 2022 Rabobank Good Deeds promotion (with the top prize of $5000 cash and a day’s labour from the teams at Rabobank and The Country) going to Te Ranga Primary School in the Bay of Plenty, which is creating a “bush classroom” for its pupils.

Bernadette Hunt:

The outspoken vice president of Southland Federated Farmers reviews a big protest meeting in Invercargill where the absurdity of winter grazing and carbon tax regulations got the 800-strong attendees all fired up.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader sings the praises of his loyal deputy, the Prince of the Provines Shane Jones, but denies his party is a one-man dictatorship. He also comments on Jacinda Ardern, David Seymour, FPAs, subsidised Teslas for rich people and why virtue-signalling will be the demise of us.

