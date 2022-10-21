Rabobank Best of The Country: October 22, 2022

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s Melbourne-based senior dairy and consumer foods analyst Michael Harvey, to talk about the flooding in Victoria and food inflation.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

We asked the National Party leader to comment on the government’s response to He Waka Eke Noa and what he would do to “repeal” the emissions tax. Plus, we talked AgFest, Winston and Barbara Kuriger.

Derek Daniell:

This Wairarapa farmer is one of New Zealand’s leading sheep breeders. He’s also an advocate for pastoral farming instead of carbon farming. This week he questioned whether some of our politicians have a death wish for the New Zealand economy by imposing a carbon tax on livestock ruminants. He also called hypocrisy on tourism, and said it was a two-way street with more going out than coming in.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank’s Melbourne-based senior dairy and consumer foods analyst Michael Harvey commented on the terrible flooding in Victoria and why food inflation was a problem that won’t go away any time soon.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist said the Government’s response to He Waka Eke Noa was akin to a Shakespearean tragedy, with Damien O’Connor playing Hamlet.

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister defended the government’s response to He Waka Eke Noa, debated sequestration and carbon leakage, denied she was virtue signalling on the world stage and said a vote for Winston was not a vote for her.

Listen below: