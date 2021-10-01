Rabobank Best of The Country - October 2, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, for an update on the buoyant global dairy markets.

This week's top interviews were:

Winston Peters:

A smug hermit kingdom and comparisons to North Korea. Was Sir John Key on the money or did he miss the mark? We asked his old sparring partner.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst reflected on her "Wagon Wheel" heyday. Plus, she dissected last week's Fonterra annual results and provided an update on the buoyant global dairy markets.

Paul Williams:

It's Mental Health Awareness Week so we talked to New Zealand's top rugby referee about the mental health app he, and his sister Natalie, are developing - The Strengths Shed.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM defended Three Waters, didn't defend Brian Tamaki's anti-lockdown protest and said Damien O'Connor's secret squirrel trip to the US and Europe was no great secret.

Graeme Williams:

After listening to Jacinda Ardern and Wairarapa farmer Mike Firth this week, our resident East Coast poet awoke at 2-30am, all fired up and put pen to paper about his frustrations over Three Waters and carbon farming.

