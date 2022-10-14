Rabobank Best of The Country: October 15, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s senior animal proteins analyst Emma Higgins to find out more about the bank’s latest Agribusiness Monthly Report.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader offers his views on the “great swing to the centre-right” in the local body elections. Plus, he looks at contentious issues on a national scale, such as Government spending, Three Waters, Fresh Water Farm Plans, the Income Insurance Scheme and the TVNZ/RNZ merger.

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri comments on the devastating frosts that hit horticulturalists around the country last week. He also laments the loss of good pastoral land to carbon farming and we sing the praises of the Bay of Plenty Steamers ahead of the NPC semi-final.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior animal proteins analyst on the bank’s latest Agribusiness Monthly Report: Some Spring Weather Surprises.

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister for Agriculture takes a closer look at the government scheme that will see New Zealand farmers pay for emissions by 2025.

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers responds to Damien O’Connor’s comment that the new agricultural emissions scheme is not a tax on farmers.

