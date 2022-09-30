Rabobank Best of The Country: October 1, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay is confused by "menu reformation" and "consumer nudging," but luckily Rabobank's Blake Holgate is here to explain.

The week's top interviews were:

Blake Holgate:

When you wander into your favourite restaurant or foodservice outlet for a bit of graze, do you know what menu reformulation and consumer nudging are? We ask the author of Rabobank's fascinating Foodservice Race to Net Zero report to explain how foodservice operators can reduce emissions without losing customers (including those of us partial to a good high-emissions steak).

Winston Peters:

We ask the NZ First leader if history is going to repeat itself and whether he is going to be a spanner in the works of a National/Act government in 2023. He also comments on the state of our economy, RSE workers and Putin's nuclear threats.

Jane Smith:

There's no "menu reformulation" and "consumer nudging" going on at lunchtime on her North Otago farm, but this award-winning environmentalist reckons consumers prioritise fancy food traits until they are either hungry, poor or realistic!

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Trade and Agriculture comments on the banning of livestock exports (by sea) which will come into effect from April 30, 2023. Plus, we ask if 3000 additional RSE workers are enough and if we can get them in, can we house them and treat them fairly?

Matt Chisholm:

It's Mental Health Awareness Week and we catch up with a rural mental health crusader who's taken time out of his nationwide Time Out Tour to film some Reality TV with a Kiwi sporting legend.

