Rabobank Best of The Country: November 5, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Michael Every, Rabobank’s Singapore-based global strategist, who says the world may be a messy place economically but he remains optimistic for the long term.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

National’s leader talks about Labour’s “Five Years of Failure”, whether his McDonalds photo op was a publicity stunt that could have back-fired, and whether he’s stuck between a rock and a hard place on He Waka Eke Noa.

Derek Daniell:

We ask one of New Zealand’s leading sheep breeders if he is in danger of becoming an extinct species. Plus, he explains why he’s part of a private syndicate looking to prevent a large North Island station from going to carbon farming.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics says what we are experiencing on the land is “this generation’s subsidy-free moment”.

Stuart Nash:

In the absence of the Prime Minister, we catch up with the Minister for Tourism, Forestry and Economic and Regional Development.

Michael Every:

He’s a real favourite on The Country, even though we don’t always like the message. Rabobank’s Singapore-based Global Strategist says the world (and its economy) is a messy place at the moment but he remains an optimist in the long term.

