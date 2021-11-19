Rabobank Best of The Country - November 20, 2021

This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Emma Higgins, to talk about a positive GDT auction and podcast series, "Black Heels and Tractor Wheels".

This week's top interviews were:

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand's leading sheep breeders explained why Groundswell had postponed its Wairarapa protest on Sunday. Plus, we looked at how carbon farming was dividing the rural community.

Damien O'Connor:

We caught up with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade on the eve of his departure on a trade trip to Australia, Singapore and Switzerland. We also debated the $36 million MIQ debacle and carbon farming.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst reviewed another very good GDT auction (+1.9 per cent), as the milk futures hit $9. We also congratulated her on Rural Women's podcast series "Black Heels and Tractor Wheels".

Winston Peters:

We took a trip down memory lane with New Zealand's longest-serving politician to pay tribute to former Agriculture Minister John Luxton and we rated some of his predecessors and successors in that portfolio.

Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie:

We talked about regenerative agriculture with a celebrity chef/influencer and her farmer husband, who are walking the walk on their extensive Crown Range property.

Listen below: