Rabobank Best of The Country: November 19, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, who said she was “pleasantly surprised” by the latest GDT auction result.

The week's top interviews were:

Steve Schmack:

We kicked off The Country with some good old-fashioned, down-on-the-farm common sense from a Mid Canterbury dairy farmer who put pen to paper in a plea for all New Zealanders to make a submission for He Waka Eke Noa, as the outcome will affect us all.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior dairy analyst was “pleasantly surprised” by this week’s GDT auction (up 2.4 per cent, WMP and SMP + 3.1 per cent) and confirms the bank is still holding firm on its $9 milk price forecast for the 2022/23 season.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

We find one of New Zealand’s leading farming academics at the twice-postponed annual Grasslands conference in Invercargill, which finally got underway this week.

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party leader joined us in our Dunedin studios this week to discuss the Roy Morgan poll, the response to He Waka Eke Noa, Three Waters, carbon farming, getting tough on crime and “spending the night” with Barack Obama.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

The Norwood panel finds the chief executive in Palmerston North and the brand ambassador in Edinburgh on his way to Twickenham to watch his three boys take on the English.

