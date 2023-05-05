Rabobank Best of The Country: May 6, 2023

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s Senior Ag Analyst, Emma Higgins, for an update on the state of the dairy, beef and lamb sectors.

The week's top interviews were:

Damien O’Connor:

We had our fortnightly argument with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade. We asked him where we’re at with agricultural emissions pricing and whether the Government was subsidising the rich into Teslas (to the tune of $80 million) at the expense of the productive sector (farmers and tradies) who are keeping the wheels of industry turning.

John McCaw:

We continued our series on Old Young Farmers of the Year. This week, we caught up with the 2006 winner.

Emma Higgins:

Winston Peters:

Was the NZ First leader going to be the Kingmaker come October 14? Or would that fall to Meka Whaitiri and the Māori Party? And why should farmers party vote NZ First? And would we see dance moves from Winston on Tik Tok?

Don Carson:

The PR Guy for the NZ Forest Owners Association had his hands full defending carbon farming and forestry slash.

