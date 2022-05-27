Rabobank Best of The Country: May 28, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's senior agricultural analyst, Emma Higgins to find out more about her recently-released New Zealand Dairy Seasonal Outlook report.

This week's top interviews were:

Jane Smith:

This North Otago sheep and beef farmer (and award-winning environmentalist) was part one of our two-part investigation, where we asked whether sheep farmers were an endangered species.

Professor Keith Woodford:

The leading farming academic was part two of our investigation. He questioned the future of sheep farming and said that despite the particularly strong long-term future of lamb meat, the spread of pine trees could spell the death knell for the industry.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior agricultural analyst and author of the bank's recently-released New Zealand Dairy Seasonal Outlook report said the macro-economic influences on the dairy sector were now far more uncertain than was the case last season. With global dairy production growth set to remain constrained and a "fog of uncertainty" clouding the demand outlook, Rabobank announced a farmgate milk price forecast of $9.00kg/MS for the 2022/23 dairy season.

Samuel Whitelock:

Farmstrong's Ambassador talked about how he maintained his mental health, which in his case was getting on to the farm, but he encouraged farmers to do the opposite, and get off the farm!

Rod Oram:

We caught up with the leading business commentator and the MC at E Tipu 2002:The Boma Agri Summit, being held 21-22 June in Christchurch and virtually for attendees from around the world.

