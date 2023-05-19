Rabobank Best of The Country: May 20, 2023

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with UK correspondent Farmer Tom Martin, who is a big fan of regenerative agriculture.

The week's top interviews were:

Hayden and Bridget Goble:

We caught up with the winners of the 2023 Share Farmer of the Year Award at the NZ Dairy Industry Awards. A Taranaki “power couple who are driven, genuine and focused dairy farmers”.

Paul Paynter:

The chief executive of Yummy Fruit said Hawke’s Bay was facing some real issues as the horticulture industry was in limbo and on the verge of crisis, as little had been done in the past three months since Cyclone Gabrielle.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist could now add “author” to her list of achievements. Plus, we talked about carbon farming and why the sheep and beef industry was important to the New Zealand economy.

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade talked about his recent Ag Minister talkfest on climate change in Washington DC. Plus, we asked whether he agreed that the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti horticulture industries urgently needed more Government direction and support if they were to recover to pre-cyclone levels of growth within the next decade. And where are we at with He Waka Eke Noa?

Farmer Tom Martin:

What is regenerative agriculture? Our UK farming correspondent, and poster boy for the cause, did his level best to explain.

Listen below: