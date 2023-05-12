Rabobank Best of The Country: May 13, 2023

File photo / Jane Ferguson

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s Melbourne-based senior dairy analyst, Michael Harvey, to find out more about Australia’s $4.2 billion Surplus.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour and Andrew Hoggard:

What is it about presidents of Federated Farmers and the Act Party (Owen Jennings, Don Nicolson)? In an exclusive on The Country, Andrew Hoggard announced his candidacy for the Act Party. Would he get a winnable place on the Act List? Was Act trying to cut Winston’s lunch? And why should farmers party vote Act?

Michael Harvey:

We caught up with Rabobank’s Melbourne-based senior dairy analyst in the Lucky Country after Australia announced a $4.2 billion Surplus this week. We also asked why are Aussie dairy farmers getting paid more than ours.

Sir John Key and Grant Cochrane - Part 1:

Two former money-trading counterparts and competitors wander into the studio. But these days they are chairman and chief executive respectively of global tech company Oritain.

Sir John Key and Grant Cochrane - Part 2:

We asked a former National Prime Minister to gaze into his crystal ball and pick this year’s election. What did he think of Christopher Luxon, David Seymour, Winston Peters, and the Māori Party?

Jim Hopkins:

Our Rural Raconteur endorsed Shane Jones’ war on woke and said it was time this Government recognised farming as the major contributor it is to the economy.

Listen below: