Rabobank Best of The Country: March 5, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay had a sobering conversation with Rabobank global strategist Michael Every, about what the escalating Russia/Ukraine conflict means for the rest of the world.

This week's top interviews were:

Damien O'Connor:

We caught up with the Minister for Trade in London following his historic signing of the Free Trade Agreement with the UK.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive commented on another great GDT auction result (up 5.1 per cent, WMP +5.7 per cent, SMP + 5.7 per cent, butter 5.9 per cent), the prospect of a $10 payout and why Fonterra had to do the "right thing" about Russia.

Michael Every:

Rabobank's Singapore-based Global Strategist had a sobering message for the world and its economy due to the escalating Russian/Ukraine war.

Stuart Nash:

The Forestry Minister proposed to exclude exotic species (pines) from the permanent forest category (carbon farming) and was putting it up for public submission from March 14. Plus, we asked him for his thoughts on how the police handled the protesters at Parliament.

