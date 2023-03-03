Rabobank Best of The Country: March 4, 2023

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s ag analyst Genevieve Steven for a look at the bank’s latest Beef Quarterly Report.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

National’s leader talked about the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle and his party’s solution to our troubled water infrastructure - Local Water Done Well.

Te Radar:

The voice of the FMG Young Farmer Contest on the first of the regional finals - Taranaki Manawatū - after the Northern final was postponed the week before.

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank’s ag analyst reviewed the bank’s latest Beef Quarterly Report which said China’s reopening would create opportunities for New Zealand farmers, but would Brazil’s Mad Cow Disease do likewise?

Chris Hipkins:

The Prime Minister pondered the cost of the cyclone recovery, how to pay for it, and whether we should tax or borrow to do so. We discussed GHG emissions and whether we should mitigate, adapt or do both. We also asked whether the army should be in Hawke’s Bay as evidence suggested people in the region were still having to form vigilante groups to protect their property from looting and lawlessness.

Jim Hopkins:

We asked a reputable rural raconteur in Oamaru if the army should be in Hawke’s Bay. Plus, he had a novel idea, as well as some stern words of advice, for Stuart Nash - the Minister of Forestry and Police - and the local Napier MP.

Jane Smith:

She’s a North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist who talked about mitigation v adaption against climate change, and why she was sticking up for Rob Campbell and Maureen Pugh.

