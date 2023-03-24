Rabobank Best of The Country: March 25, 2023

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the executive director of Landpro, Kate Scott, who won the 2023 Rabobank Emerging Leader Award.

The week’s top interviews were:

David Seymour:

This week the Act Party leader was on a “busman’s holiday” in Washington DC. We discussed the state of the planet following on from the Greens’ “State of the Planet” address.

Sophie Hurley:

The Hunterville sheep and beef farmer is the founder of wool accessories company Honest Wolf - which used its social media platform to raise over $90k for East Coast farmers affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. As a member of the farming community, Honest Wolf felt hopeless seeing the devastation affecting their peers on the East Coast. Unable to find a place to donate, founder Sophie Hurley took action into her own hands, set up a donation page, and raised $60,000 in just over 24 hours.

Damien O’Connor:

Following on from the Greens’ “State of the Planet” address, in an extended interview, the Minister of Agriculture did his “State of the Farming Nation” address. Topics included Field Days season, cyclone recovery, Nanaia Mahuta visiting China for trade talks, the Nats sticking with stale-pale-middle-aged-male farmers in the provinces, the future of sheep and beef farming, the collapsing carbon market, and Geoff Gwyn - a blast from the past.

Kate Scott:

The company director of Landpro recently won the 2023 Rabobank Emerging Leader Award. Landpro is a company which provides aerial surveying, resource management, and environmental and technical services for farmers and growers across New Zealand.

Bryce McKenzie:

It was World Water Day this week so we talked to a West Otago farmer who knew a thing or two about water quality in his capacity as a co-founder of the Pomahaka Water Care Group. He also happens to be the Groundswell co-founder, so talked about why he wanted the government to “work with farmers to fight climate change”.

