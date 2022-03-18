Rabobank Best of The Country: March 19, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Sydney-based senior agricultural analyst, Wes Lefroy who talked about how global fertiliser and grain prices were heading skyward as a result of the Russian/Ukraine War.

This week's top interviews were:

Jim Hopkins:

This week, the rural raconteur had a crack at the TVNZ/RNZ merger, the media on Jacinda's payroll and why, when it comes to the ETS and climate change, we should be "world feeders" rather than "world leaders".

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture commented on Simon Bridges' shock resignation, fuel price cuts, the Ukraine situation, Shane Jones' take on Three Waters and the Treaty of Waitangi and whether Chris Luxon was the new John Key?

Simon Bridges:

The Country farewells an old friend of the show, in his first radio interview after announcing his sudden resignation from Parliament on Tuesday.

Wes Lefroy:

Rabobank's Sydney-based senior agricultural analyst commented on the NSW floods. He also talked about global fertiliser and grain prices heading skyward as a result of the Russian/Ukraine War.

Winston Peters:

He was once just happy to be the MP for Tauranga but could he find happiness again in a by-election? Plus, we asked New Zealand's longest-serving politician if he was a shameless political opportunist? And we saluted Matua Shane Jones, the Prince of the Provinces, for his excellent opinion piece in the Herald on Iwi co-governance.

