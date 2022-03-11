Rabobank Best of The Country: March 12, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's senior agricultural analyst Emma Higgins, to take a look at her latest Global Dairy Quarterly report.

This week's top interviews were:

Denise Clemens:

As we saluted women in agriculture for International Women's Day, we caught up with a woman who broke the grass ceiling back in 1981 when she was the first woman to be a Grand Finalist in the Young Farmer of the Year Contest.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist had a crack at some "self-entitled feminists" and she saluted the suffragettes.

Jacinda Ardern:

Early on Wednesday morning, Jamie caught up with the PM. When she answered she sounded very tired. Jamie began by asking her if she was being ground down by the personal vitriol, rumour and innuendo that was being piled on her? They also discussed a time frame for getting out of the red light traffic system, why the St John Ambulance was not fully government-funded, whether she was softening in her stance when it came to meeting with Groundswell and had we been way too slow out of the blocks when it came to supporting Ukraine?

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior agricultural analyst and author of the bank's latest Global Dairy Quarterly "How high for how long?" report, said dairy prices were expected to remain elevated in the near term, but the longer-term outlook was less certain. However, she also said the Ukraine situation was evolving rapidly and we also needed to consider the possibility that China could support Russia and expose itself to sanctions, which in turn could be applied to 25 per cent of global dairy product. Should this eventuate, it would create a dire situation for China and its trading partners, with New Zealand hardest hit, given it would need to find alternative markets for nearly 40 per cent of its dairy exports.

Christopher Luxon:

He was supposed to be live in our Dunedin studio this week but instead, we found the National Party leader at his home in Auckland isolating after a positive Covid test. We pondered the outcome of the TVNZ political poll, National's new tax policy, and agreed on the prospect of a TVNZ/RNZ merger.

