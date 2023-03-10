Rabobank Best of The Country: March 11, 2023

Rabobank eggs. Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Emma Poole, who had just been crowned the Waikato Bay of Plenty regional winner for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

The Act Party Leader had his say on climate change, mitigation versus adaption, tax or borrowing to pay for it, consultants, kids and whether he was a lover or a fighter.

Sean Carnachan:

This month’s Farmstrong farmer interview featured a Katikati kiwifruit grower who wears many hats in the industry and who had some good advice for growers in the gun - don’t sweat what you can’t control, a problem shared is a problem halved, and get an outside interest off-farm.

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture talks about the difficult decisions and conversations needed to fund the cyclone recovery. Plus, he denied his Cabinet was missing in action this week over the mixed messaging around transport policy.

Emma Poole:

The 28-year-old dairy farmer, and vet, from Te Kawa West Young Farmers club, is now a second-time regional final winner and will be heading to the Grand Final in Timaru in July. She took the title off her husband, Chris Poole, who was the Season 54 Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG Young Farmer of the Year, and her brother, Tim Dangen, took out last year’s Grand Final, making him the current FMG Young Farmer of the Year title holder.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talked war with China within three years, flood waters cooking the land, and he’d done his homework on milking camels.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader said modestly that only one man and only one party can save the country from the economic, social and bureaucratic malaise we had fallen into, which had only got worse since Cyclone Gabrielle. He also took time to rewrite the political history around the 2017 election.

