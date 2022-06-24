Rabobank Best of The Country: June 25, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's chief executive Todd Charteris and KiwiHarvest founder Deborah Manning, to find out more about how much food New Zealanders are wasting.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader reckons Jacinda Ardern threw the towel in for the Tauranga by-election. Plus, we ponder a Guinness handshake for Trevor Mallard, the cost of Matariki to the economy and why farmers are getting a tough deal when it comes to zero carbon.

Damien O'Connor:

The gloves come off as we debate carbon taxes and ruminant livestock GHG emissions with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade. Plus, we also look at his upcoming trade mission to Europe to progress an FTA with the EU and call BS on some alleged claims he's made around trade being blocked because of our current emissions profile.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer is an award-winning environmentalist and outspoken critic of the Government. This week we let her off the chain as she responds to O'Connor, van der Poel and McIvor.

Todd Charteris and Deborah Manning:

New Zealanders are now wasting a whopping $1520 of food per household, per year. Nationally that equates to an eye-watering $3.1 billion of wasted food per annum. Rabobank has teamed up with food rescue charity KiwiHarvest to do something about the problem and educate Kiwis about the environmental cost of food waste.

David Downs:

We continue our Future of Farming series, this week focusing on the markets, with the celebrated chief executive of The New Zealand Story - an ambitious government-funded organisation marketing NZ to the world. We hear about his recent trade trip to the US with Silver Fern Farms (and PM Jacinda Ardern) plus the sought-after celebrity speaker has a heart-warming tale about why he's got a soft spot for GMOs.

