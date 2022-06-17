Rabobank Best of The Country: June 18, 2022

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins for a look at her latest Dairy Quarterly Report - Are we there yet?

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party Leader talked about gangs, Three Waters, He Waka Eke Noa, Roy Morgan and who he'd rather have as Police Minister.

Te Radar:

We got a preview of the FMG Young Farmer Grand Final coming up in Whangarei on July 7-9, plus we reflected on the 38th anniversary of the 1984 Schnapp's Election being called, with a great story about Marilyn Waring's role in it.

Steve Maharey:

The former Labour Cabinet Minister and VC of Massey University reflected on the 1984 snap election, the subsequent Labour landslide, and whether the tide was going out for the Labour Government of 2022.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst and author of the bank's latest Dairy Quarterly Report - Are we there yet? said weaker global milk demand was set to push dairy commodity prices marginally lower in the remainder of 2022.

Winston Peters:

With Jacinda Ardern unavailable this week, the NZ First leader happily stepped up to the plate to talk He Waka Eke Noa, Trevor Mallard and drinking Paddy Gower under the table.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent loves Jacinda, the Queen and regenerative agriculture. But he was less enamoured by Boris Johnson, despite the UK PM's bluster about supporting British farmers.

