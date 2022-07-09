Rabobank Best of The Country: July 9, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay copped a bit of good-natured flack from Rod Oram for his recent NZ Herald column.

The week's top interviews were:

Nadia Lim:

Is a celebrity chef and Central Otago farmer who was the key note speaker at yesterday's Silver Fern Farms Plate to Pasture farmer conference in Christchurch, where her key message was consumers crave to know the story behind how their food is grown, even if that includes some of the less palatable stuff!

Rod Oram:

Is a leading business commentator and journalist for the Newsroom website who takes a good-natured shot at yours truly following my recent column in the NZ Herald about farmers not being rewarded for everything on their farms that sequesters carbon.

Todd Charteris:

We find Rabobank's chief executive at day one of the Primary Industries Summit in Auckland, where he's just finished presenting to the conference on how to tackle the twin challenges of increasing food production and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Diana Rodgers:

Dietician. Author. Filmmaker. Executive Director – Global Food Justice Alliance. A registered dietitian from the US, she's well-known for her views on 'real food', animal-based proteins and sustainable farming. She was a key note speaker on day one (Wednesday) of the Primary Industries Summit in Auckland and her international keynote presentation was about pathways to a nutritious, sustainable and equitable food system. And she reckons meat is very much front and centre of a good diet.

Geoff Ross:

We catch up with one of the owners of Lake Hawea Station, Australasia's first certified carbon zero farm, to discuss the controversial Country Calendar programme and why he can be a champion for farmers fighting to get a fair deal over carbon sequestered on-farm by shelter belts, native bush and woody vegetation.

