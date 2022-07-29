Rabobank Best of The Country: July 30, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Head of Sustainable Business Development Blake Holgate, to take a look at how Kiwis' diets and food shopping behaviours are changing.

The week's top interviews were:

Dr Rod Carr - Part 1:

We ask the chair of the Climate Change Commission why he pushed back against several recommendations from He Waka Eke Noa, including the idea that farmers could offset their greenhouse gas emissions with all the vegetation on their farms that sequesters carbon - namely shelter belts, native bush, woody vegetation and potentially even grass?

Dr Rod Carr - Part 2:

The second part of our chat with Climate Change Commission chair Dr Rod Carr is all about low-emissions farm systems.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

From one Doctor to another! One of New Zealand's leading farming academics responds to and refutes parts of the controversial interview with the chair of the Climate Change Commission, Dr Rod Carr.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Head of Sustainable Business Development discusses some interesting new research from Rabobank and KiwiHarvest looking at how Kiwis' diets and food shopping behaviours are changing.

We're spending more on food, less on meat and there are more vegans and vegetarians, but fewer Kiwis are getting their 5+ a day of vegetables and fruit.

And we still don't know the difference between a "Best Before" and a "Use By" label on our food.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader is more than happy to weigh in on Chris Luxon's Te Puke escapades, National Radio, the Green Party leadership debacle and foot-and-mouth disease.

