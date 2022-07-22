Rabobank Best of The Country: July 23, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst, Emma Higgins, about the latest GDT auction result.

The week's top interviews were:

Laurie Paterson:

Groundswell's co-founder pulls no punches in describing the Climate Change Commission's report to the Government regarding the He Waka Eke Noa recommendations. Plus, he previews tomorrow's Three Waters protest in Palmerston North.

Damien O'Connor:

We ask the Minister of Agriculture what he'd like to ask the Prime Minister on behalf of New Zealand farmers and was Winston correct when he said you're the only farmer-friendly Labour MP around the Cabinet table? We also talk about the crumbling health system and the Groundswell protest against Three Waters today in Palmerston North. Is it just reflective of a rural community that has had too much regulation jammed down its throat?

Shane McManaway:

We continue the rural health theme by talking to a Wairarapa farmer who took matters into his own hands and built a health centre. We ask how his health centre is handling the health crisis and how he is staffing it? Is the New Zealand health system in crisis? Do we need more philanthropists to build hospitals? Plus, the search is on for two more incredible Zanda McDonald Award winners, one from each side of the Tasman, for 2023. Applications for the Award open on August 1 and they're looking for promising 21 to 35-year-old young leaders already making their mark to apply.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst agrees that despite another sharp fall in the GDT auction yesterday (down 5 per cent, WMP down 5.1 per cent, SMP down 8.6 per cent), there's no need to hit the panic button yet, with milk prices simply following soft commodity prices down as the world spirals towards recession. However, the good news is the supply and demand equation for milk is still very positive.

Jim Hopkins:

This rural raconteur (and local body politician) pulls no punches when it comes to what he thinks about Three Waters, Dr Rodd Carr and the Climate Change Commission, why he thinks co-governance is a slippery slope and why he reckons we're being conned by "middle-class policy wonks".

