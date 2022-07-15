Rabobank Best of The Country: July 16, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, to take a look at the bank's latest Rural Confidence Survey.

The week's top interviews were:

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says Geoff and Justine Ross are right. People pay for the story. But they also want to pay for proteins with fewer emissions and that is the story New Zealand needs to tell.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader blames some of the lack of farmer confidence on the current Labour government, even though he put them in there. He also comments on the Climate Change Commission and his old mate Sir Don McKinnon, even though he took the Deputy PM's job off him.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive says spiralling costs for a host of key farm inputs - including fuel, fertiliser, feed and labour - have driven a sharp drop in sentiment among the nation's food producers. The latest Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey has found that farmer confidence is now at its lowest level since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist takes us on a history tour today by comparing New Zealand farmers to the Russian Kulaks - relatively prosperous peasants who own a farm.

Geoff Ross:

The high-profile co-owner of Australasia's first certified carbon zero farm, Lake Hawea Station, says a bit of "Accounting 101" is required for climate change as we need to balance the Carbon Books.

