Rabobank Best of The Country: January 28, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to NZ First leader Winston Peters and Act Party leader David Seymour about Jacinda Ardern’s tenure as Prime Minister.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader commented on Jacinda Ardern’s shock departure and her replacement Chris Hipkins’ election chances, why he was not at Rātana this week and why he reckoned the economy would spell the death knell for the Government.

Jen Scoular:

The chief executive of NZ Avocado, and the president of the World Avocado Congress, looked forward to hosting 1000-plus members of the global avocado community in Auckland on April 2-5.

Angus Robson:

The environmental advocate, and campaigner, reckoned we needed to look seriously at increasing pest control in our native forests because they were a great source of carbon capture.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader, and the man who put Jacinda Ardern into power, reflected on her tenure, commented on Chris Hipkins and Chris Luxon, but refused to comment on his election-year policies.

Chris Russell:

It was Australia Day across the Tasman this week so we saluted the Ockers for supporting their sheep farmers by eating lamb on their National Day. We also talked about ugly vegetables and beautiful tennis.

Farmer Tom Martin:

We tracked our UK farming correspondent down in Wichita (Kansas) where he was lamenting the loss of our Prime Minister and attending a farmer conference on regenerative agriculture.

