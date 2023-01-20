Rabobank Best of The Country: January 21, 2023

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Rabobank‘s agricultural analyst Genevieve Steven, to find out more about her latest report, Capitalising on tailwinds through to 2025.

The week's top interviews were:

Dr Bruce Campbell:

The semi-retired Northland academic was awarded the Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to plant and food research. He is best known as the scientist who led a group of researchers and growers who found a solution to the Psa crisis of the 2010s that threatened to wipe out the entire Kiwifruit industry.

Martin Bennett:

We catch up with the second, of only two, primary sector folk recognised in the New Year’s Honours List - a Waikato dairy farmer awarded the Officer of The New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the environment and the community.

Jane Smith:

In the wake of just two agricultural gongs, we took a look at some of the rural champions who “could” have been honoured in the New Year’s List, and while North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist Jane Smith has the vote of rural New Zealand, she agrees that she would struggle when it comes to gaining support from the Government (or the industry-good bodies for that matter).

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank’s agricultural analyst looks at her latest report, Capitalising on tailwinds through to 2025, which predicts a strong outlook for New Zealand beef, but also says new ideas are needed to address key industry challenges.

Todd Muller:

On Thursday’s show, thinking it would be the big political news of the day, Rowena caught up with National’s “absolutely stoked” newly-confirmed agriculture spokesman, who says New Zealand needs a government that understands farming and the importance of a productive, positive rural sector.

Barry Soper:

Then of course at 1 pm on Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation. We wrap the show, by looking at this with The Country’s go-to political correspondent.

