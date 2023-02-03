Rabobank Best of The Country: February 4, 2023

File photo / Alan Gibson / NZH

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s global sector strategist for animal proteins, Justin Sherrard.

The week's top interviews were:

Melissa Clark-Reynolds:

Monday’s keynote interview was with a futurist, foresight practitioner, and serial entrepreneur, who had a great back story and a great connection to rural New Zealand. We asked her what was the future of farming.

Kit Arkwright:

Following on from Australia’s highly-successful promotion of lamb on Australia Day, the chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ said we had a National Lamb Day too. But when is it?

Justin Sherrard:

We caught up with Rabobank’s global sector strategist for animal proteins at the US National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Annual Convention in New Orleans where 10-gallon hats are the order of the day!

Damien O’Connor:

The newly-reappointed Minister of Agriculture and Trade (he escaped the reshuffle) talked about the two hot topics in New Zealand - the weather and Chris Hipkins.

Matt Chisholm:

The face and voice of the NZ Rural Support Trust and the man who will be hosting the Shear 4 A Cause 24-hour Shearathon this weekend.

Corina Jordan:

It was World Wetlands Day this week, and Fish & Game’s chief executive encouraged New Zealanders to consider creating and preserving wetlands to help halt the decline of these threatened habitats across the country. Just nine per cent of the country’s original wetlands remained, and Fish & Game was urging landowners and farmers to recognise the value of wetlands and look at letting that “swampy bottom paddock” revert back to wetland.

