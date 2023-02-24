Rabobank Best of The Country: February 25, 2023

Rabobank Benmore Dam. Photo / Jane Ferguson

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s global strategist Michael Every, to get his take on how the world is shaping up for the rest of 2023.

The week's top interviews were:

Graeme Williams:

Our East Coast farming correspondent talked about his first-hand experience with the devastating impact of slash in the region.

Tim Dangen:

The 2022 FMG Young Farmer of the Year, and Murawai beef farmer, told the story of his brush with Cyclone Gabrielle and said it was time for young farmers and rural leaders like him to step up to the plate.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader, and New Zealand’s longest-serving politician, put Cyclone Gabrielle into historic perspective. We asked him if he was still happy to lead the party of a billion trees. In the right place? Yeah right!

Michael Every:

Rabobank’s Singapore-based global strategist (some would say alarmist) gave his annual “state of the nation/world” address to kick off 2023.

Richard Punter:

The chairman of New Zealand Apples and Pears updated the destruction on the ground in Hawke’s Bay. He said the difference was huge between those affected, and not, with some just having transportation issues to port, while others were completely decimated, with only a “dystopian landscape” remaining.

Listen below: