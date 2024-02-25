Rabobank Best of The Country: February 24, 2024

Photo / Jane Ferguson

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Ben Picton, Rabobank’s senior market strategist, for a yarn about where New Zealand’s interest rates are heading.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister pondered Grant Robertson’s legacy, our “fragile” economy, inflation, interest rates and getting beneficiaries back to work.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent looked at the aftermath of the Chinese New Year and some of the domestic tourism and spending numbers associated with it.

Vanessa Winning:

The chief executive of Irrigation NZ is rapt with the Prime Minister’s assertion that building dams is “absolutely critical” to the New Zealand economy.

Ben Picton:

We found Rabobank’s Sydney-based senior market strategist in Tokoroa, where he was on a speaking tour commenting about the outlook for the New Zealand economy and where our interest rates were going.

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces, Matua Shane Jones, a great chief fond of speaking about himself in the third person, had no time for Ginny Anderson’s comments, “nephs” on the couch, bank economists and “dim-witted frogs” getting in the way of infrastructure projects and mining.

Listen below: