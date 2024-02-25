Rabobank Best of The Country: February 24, 2024

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Ben Picton, Rabobank’s senior market strategist, for a yarn about where New Zealand’s interest rates are heading.
The week's top interviews were:
Christopher Luxon:
The Prime Minister pondered Grant Robertson’s legacy, our “fragile” economy, inflation, interest rates and getting beneficiaries back to work.
Hunter McGregor:
Our Shanghai-based correspondent looked at the aftermath of the Chinese New Year and some of the domestic tourism and spending numbers associated with it.
Vanessa Winning:
The chief executive of Irrigation NZ is rapt with the Prime Minister’s assertion that building dams is “absolutely critical” to the New Zealand economy.
Ben Picton:
We found Rabobank’s Sydney-based senior market strategist in Tokoroa, where he was on a speaking tour commenting about the outlook for the New Zealand economy and where our interest rates were going.
Shane Jones:
The Prince of the Provinces, Matua Shane Jones, a great chief fond of speaking about himself in the third person, had no time for Ginny Anderson’s comments, “nephs” on the couch, bank economists and “dim-witted frogs” getting in the way of infrastructure projects and mining.
