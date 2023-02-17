Rabobank Best of The Country: February 18, 2023

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Prime Minister Chris Hipkens made his debut on the show.

The week's top interviews were:

Chris Hipkins:

The 41st Prime Minister pondered his past and how he got to the present, his baptism of fire with Gabrielle, the policy bonfire, whether he was farmer-friendly, and why New Zealanders had immediately warmed to “Chippy”.

Paul Paynter:

The general manager of Yummy Fruit had been stranded at the Jet Park Hotel in Auckland since returning from a business trip to Europe on Monday, as all roads to his Havelock North home were out. In a cruel irony, he managed to get a better handle on the devastating flooding situation than those on the ground, due to the communication difficulties in Hawkes Bay. We looked at the impact of the silt on apples and other crops, and how 22 of his workers were rescued from a rooftop.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading primary sector academics and rural educators looked at career choices and whether you should “follow your passion” or “follow your blisters” when choosing an educational pathway. We also looked at the importance of food and farming in times of crisis and natural disaster.

Andrew Douglas and Mike Petersen:

We headed to Hawke’s Bay to get the latest from a Hastings apple grower and a Central Hawke’s Bay sheep and beef farmer (and former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy and chair of Beef + Lamb NZ). We asked if Cyclone Gabrielle had changed horticulture in the region forever.

Richard Burke:

On yesterday’s show, we caught up with the chief executive of Gisborne-based Leaderbrand - one of the country’s largest vegetable providers - on the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Listen below: