Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

Rabobank Best of The Country: February 11, 2023

The Country
Quick Read
Photo / File

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank‘s senior agricultural analyst, Emma Higgins, to take a look at the bank’s NZ Agribusiness Outlook 2023.

The week's top interviews were:

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers commented on the industry-good body’s latest farmer survey which showed confidence in general economic conditions at a record low.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist had been thinking - which is always dangerous. This week she had the 2023 Census firmly in her sights.

Chris Frost:

The Northland avocado grower was really concerned about the market, the marketing and the weather.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Winston Peters:

Will the NZ First leader be Kingmaker in 2023? Is the TVNZ/RNZ merger toast? How old is too old? Is John Cleese too old? Is Winston too old?

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior agricultural analyst reviewed the bank’s NZ Agribusiness Outlook 2023 which suggested an uphill trek for agriculture this year with four “wildcards” set to shape the climb.

Read More

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist was none-too-impressed with the Government hiking the minimum wage by 7.1 per cent as inflation continues to bite.

Listen below:

Latest from The Country