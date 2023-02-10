Rabobank Best of The Country: February 11, 2023

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank‘s senior agricultural analyst, Emma Higgins, to take a look at the bank’s NZ Agribusiness Outlook 2023.

The week's top interviews were:

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers commented on the industry-good body’s latest farmer survey which showed confidence in general economic conditions at a record low.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist had been thinking - which is always dangerous. This week she had the 2023 Census firmly in her sights.

Chris Frost:

The Northland avocado grower was really concerned about the market, the marketing and the weather.

Winston Peters:

Will the NZ First leader be Kingmaker in 2023? Is the TVNZ/RNZ merger toast? How old is too old? Is John Cleese too old? Is Winston too old?

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior agricultural analyst reviewed the bank’s NZ Agribusiness Outlook 2023 which suggested an uphill trek for agriculture this year with four “wildcards” set to shape the climb.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist was none-too-impressed with the Government hiking the minimum wage by 7.1 per cent as inflation continues to bite.

