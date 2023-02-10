Rabobank Best of The Country: February 11, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank‘s senior agricultural analyst, Emma Higgins, to take a look at the bank’s NZ Agribusiness Outlook 2023.
The week's top interviews were:
Andrew Hoggard:
The president of Federated Farmers commented on the industry-good body’s latest farmer survey which showed confidence in general economic conditions at a record low.
Jane Smith:
The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist had been thinking - which is always dangerous. This week she had the 2023 Census firmly in her sights.
Chris Frost:
The Northland avocado grower was really concerned about the market, the marketing and the weather.
Winston Peters:
Will the NZ First leader be Kingmaker in 2023? Is the TVNZ/RNZ merger toast? How old is too old? Is John Cleese too old? Is Winston too old?
Emma Higgins:
Rabobank’s senior agricultural analyst reviewed the bank’s NZ Agribusiness Outlook 2023 which suggested an uphill trek for agriculture this year with four “wildcards” set to shape the climb.
Cameron Bagrie:
The independent economist was none-too-impressed with the Government hiking the minimum wage by 7.1 per cent as inflation continues to bite.
