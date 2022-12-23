Rabobank Best of The Country: December 24, 2022

Merry Christmas from Rabobank Best of The Country. Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay finished off the year with a catch-up with David Seymour, Miles Hurrell, Winston Peters, Jim Hopkins, and Damien O’Connor.

Plus, it wouldn’t be Christmas without a festive poem from East Coast farmer Graeme Williams.

Rabobank Best of The Country will be back on January 21, 2023.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader makes his final appearance for 2022, but will he take out The Country’s Politician of the Year Award (to go with his Quote of the Year Award)?

Miles Hurrell:

It was a damp squib, akin to the weather. The chief executive of Fonterra reviews the final GDT auction (down 3.8 per cent, WMP - 4.0 per cent, SMP - 4.8 per cent) for 2022, and previews the 2023 year for dairy farmers.

Winston Peters:

For the final time in 2022, the Wily Old Crocodile (as Simon Bridges christened him), puts his pitch to rural voters for 2023. Plus, we ask him if he’s cynically been courting the anti-vax vote but we support his “war on woke”.

Jim Hopkins:

Who is our resident rural raconteur’s Ag Person of the Year? And what will 2023 hold for rural New Zealand?

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade is hardly Santa Claus to the rural sector but has the Government had a sneaky pre-Xmas He Waka Eke Noa dump on farmers? This week they announced changes to their October plan to price agricultural emissions, but Fed Farmers remain opposed saying “vague improvements are simply not enough” and “large concerns and unrealistic timelines remain in place”.

Graeme Williams:

2022 would not be complete without this East Coast farmer and poet’s wrap of the year - with some of our Dear Leaders taking some good-humoured stick!

Listen below: