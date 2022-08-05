Rabobank Best of The Country: August 6, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with My Food Bag co-founders Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie, to talk about the new TV show being filmed on their farm, Royalburn Station.

The week's top interviews were:

Steve Maharey:

The former Labour Cabinet Minister and VC of Massey University comments on feeding a hungry world, climate change, carbon taxes, David Parker, and who will win the 2023 election.

Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie:

Are these Central Otago farmers the poster couple for sustainable farming? Will their new TV show, currently being filmed, be like a "Celebrity Country Calendar"? We also ask Carlos about relative yields from organic and regenerative farming systems and Nadia offers some handy and healthy eating tips for farmers flat-out calving and lambing.

Grant Hobbs:

This Taranaki stock agent for NZ Farmers Livestock is also the father of sprinter Zoe Hobbs. He was in Birmingham this week to witness his daughter finishing sixth in the 100-metre final.

Ray Smith:

The Director General of MPI is confident we can fend off foot-and-mouth disease but he paints a bleak picture for New Zealand farming and our economy if it were to breach our borders.

Damien O'Connor:

We challenge the Minister of Agriculture and Trade about whether Shortland Street can save the failing health system. Plus, we talk carbon farming, pork imports, foot-and-mouth disease, geo-political tensions between the US and China, and the controversy around the Cost-of-Living payments.

Listen below: