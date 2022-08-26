Rabobank Best of The Country: August 27, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Rabobank's Melbourne-based analyst, Michael Harvey, to find out more about the latest Global Dairy Top 20 report and the Australian Dairy Industry.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

National's leader comments on Hayden Munro's opinion piece about him, why the economy is in trouble rather than recovery mode, and why he supports He Waka Eke Noa.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at a rural market that is being underpinned by good demand from investors and forestry/carbon farming.

Jane Smith:

This North Otago sheep and beef farmer, and former BFEA winner reckons Christopher Luxon has been badly briefed by industry leaders when it comes to He Waka Eke Noa and that she's been badly treated by the OIO when it comes to getting answers from the OIA.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's farming academics talks about the mixed messages farmers around the world are receiving about food production vs reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's Melbourne-based analyst gives us an update on the latest Global Dairy Top 20 report and the Australian Dairy Industry.

Sir David Fagan:

We find the shearing legend planting trees and putting in fencing on his new King Country beef finishing block, where he updates the New Zealand shearing season, plus selecting the New Zealand team ahead of the 2023 world champs.

