Rabobank Best of The Country: August 13, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank Ag Analyst Genevieve Steven, to find out more about prospects for lamb, mutton and beef for the coming season.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

National's leader comments on the gathering of the faithful at the Nats annual conference and the new policy around unemployed youth. We ask him if the Nats finally have clarity around tax cuts and indexing tax thresholds and why the confusion. Plus, we cover the Cost-of-Living payment for the dead, Te Puke-gate and ask him if he's too accident-prone to be PM.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics has some interesting comments about why we are not sustainable when it comes to milling wheat and pork. Plus, she questions the sustainability of regenerative farming and the science behind the Ngāi Tahu trial.

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank's Ag Analyst specialising in the red sector comments on the relatively buoyant prospects for lamb, mutton and beef for the coming season, as some darker clouds gather for the world's economy.

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister comments on the latest political poll, whether the state of the economy will cost her the 2023 election, why the Government is persisting with the universally unpopular Three Waters policy, and why politics is such a dirty game.

Jane Smith:

This North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist has been thinking...which is always bad news for the Government.

