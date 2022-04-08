Rabobank Best of The Country: April 9, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, for a look at the latest GDT auction result.

This week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party leader talked about traffic lights, a drinking water crisis, whether Seymour was doing a Winston over co-governance (and were the Nats distancing themselves from Act) and did he do a Jacinda and wear his gumboots to work this week?

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

A leading farming academic confirmed what many of us already knew. Milk is a superfood and a cheese sandwich is the best value food for money on the market when it came to dietary requirements.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank senior analyst on the latest GDT auction result, down 1.0 per cent across the board, WMP down 1.5 per cent, SMP up 1.0 per cent; and SMP ($4599) overtaking WMP ($4532) by $67/MT. We asked if current prices were as good as it was going to get.

Mike Petersen:

The former NZ Special Agricultural Trade Envoy and former Beef + Lamb chair is a Hawke's Bay sheep and beef farmer and an "ethical carbon farmer" these days. This week we talked about carbon farming and why Australia had 26 FTAs to our 16.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM pondered meeting with Groundswell, the IPCC Report, whether it was time for stronger rhetoric and action around Russia and Putin, the traffic light system and why she defended the health system.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent shared his Covid experience. Plus, we yarned about a kind start to spring for arable farmers and how the UK economy was faring in the face of the Ukraine crisis.

