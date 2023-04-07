Rabobank Best of The Country: April 8, 2023

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, to find out more about the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader talked about a tough winter ahead for Kiwi farmers, the price of carbon and the price of the ETS to New Zealand farmers, and a better week in Wellington for the centre-right.

Kerry Worsnop:

This Gisborne sheep and beef farmer is also a former Gisborne district councillor and a current Nuffield Scholar. She talked about the on-farm recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle and why her studies and travels convinced her that we are too “punitive” in how we treat farmers when it comes to carbon taxes.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank commented on the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey where sentiment marginally improved but still remained deeply in negative territory. Only one in 20 farmers held an optimistic view of the year ahead. And this survey was done before Monday’s milk price downgrade by Fonterra and Wednesday’s 50 basis point bump in the OCR.

Damien O’Connor:

The gloves came off when we debated with the Minister of Agriculture whether the Labour Government of 2020-23 was the worst ever for farmers and the primary sector. We also discussed how history would judge Jacinda Ardern, who the best Prime Ministers of our lifetimes were, and whether the Army should be helping out in Hawke’s Bay.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur also weighed in on the best Prime Minister of our times and the performance of the current Government. Plus, he also reminisced about the good old days of the Young Farmer Grand Final - when it was broadcast on national television in prime time.

