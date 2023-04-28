Rabobank Best of The Country: April 29, 2023

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s global strategist Michael Every, for a very sobering look at world geopolitics.

The week's top interviews were:

Nicola Grigg:

National’s Animal Welfare Spokesperson said the Government was ignoring experts when it came to live animal export shipments and the projected economic loss caused by the ban had been grossly underestimated.

Tom Young:

We caught up with Affco’s national livestock manager following the big shake in Hawke’s Bay earlier this morning. We also updated the cyclone recovery, the state of the lamb market and an exciting new winter contract.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics on why our MFE and StatsNZ swimmability reports are an “own goal” for tourism and overseas perceptions of our country.

Michael Every Part 1:

In a long-form, two-part interview, Rabobank’s Singapore-based global strategist had a dire warning about geopolitical tensions between China and the US. Are they on the brink of war?

Michael Every - Part 2:

In part two we asked Rabobank’s Singapore-based global strategist - is there an end in sight for the Russian-Ukraine War? What is the state of the global markets? What countries will head into recession? And how does that play out for us here in NZ as a food exporting nation?

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, commented on Greenpeace, David Parker, and whether He Waka Eke Noa would end up on the Prime Minster’s policy bonfire?

Listen below: