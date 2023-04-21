Rabobank Best of The Country: April 22, 2023

File photo / Alan Gibson

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with National leader Christopher Luxon, to hear more about his party’s agriculture policy, Getting Back to Farming.

The week's top interviews were:

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade talked about a big week for his family, his nephews Peter and Nick O’Connor making the Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final, whether He Waka Eke Noa and a carbon tax were going on the Prime Minister’s policy bonfire, and whether the looming recession and Three Waters (now Affordable Water Reform) would cost Labour the election.

Kate Acland:

The newly-elected chair of Beef + Lamb NZ wasted no time getting her feet under the desk by calling for a staged implementation of an agricultural emissions framework, with a price on emissions not introduced until outstanding issues were resolved.

Christopher Luxon:

National’s new(ish) leader announced National’s new Ag policy where the headline grabbers were; a somewhat gimmicky 2-for-1 dump on new Ag regulations, doubling RSE workers to 38,000, banning foreign carbon farmers and restarting the live animal export industry.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive commented on a positive GDT auction (plus 3.2 per cent) where the star of the stable was SMP, which was up a whopping 7 per cent off the back of Middle East interest.

Shane Jones:

The self-proclaimed Prince of the Provinces (aka NZ First’s Northland candidate) had a crack at Act, defended his billion-tree programme, talked about NZF’s emissions policy and had some sage words on co-governance.

