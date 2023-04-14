Rabobank Best of The Country: April 15, 2023

File photo / Warren Buckland

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with UK correspondent Farmer Tom Martin, for a chat about his opinion piece about Jeremy Clarkson and Clarkson’s Farm.

The week's top interviews were:

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent wrote a beautiful piece on Jeremy Clarkson and Clarkson’s Farm saying he’d done extraordinary things for UK farming. “In 20 short months, he has showcased the farmer’s frustration with the weather, government, machinery, forms and administration, and most of all sheep, that most cantankerous and errant ovine”.

Chris Luxon:

National’s leader joined us live from a Waikato farm visit to talk about technology and science, Easter trading laws and whether the government should loosen covid isolation restrictions.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talked about the artery-hardening fare at the Royal Easter Show, which is expected to attract nearly 1 million people this year. He also reports on an extreme El Niño coming to his patch and gender affirmation leave.

Andrew Hoggard:

Hot off the press from Thursday morning’s announcement, the president of Federated Farmers gave his opinion on [the artist formerly known as] Three Waters. Plus, we also picked his brain on He Wake Eke Noa and whether farmers were being too negative about the Government policy.

Don Carson:

We debate forestry slash, planting native trees, future-proofing our road and bridge infrastructure and water reform with a man who’s certainly earning his keep these days - the PR man for the NZ Forest Owners Association.

Listen below: