Rabobank Best of The Country: April 1, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Sydney-based Rabobank economic strategist, Ben Picton, to take a closer look at how New Zealand’s economy is faring.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

For Rural Wellness Week, we asked National’s leader if we were in a health crisis. Plus, we talked about education, likeability, Posie Parker, the economy, and whether we needed more unemployment.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of the primary sector’s leading academics had some stunning stats about the threats to our food production and export income. Plus, she compared Kiwi farmers to the All Blacks.

Ben Picton:

The Sydney-based economic strategist for Rabobank discussed interest rates, weak recent New Zealand growth, and what it meant for the New Zealand economy.

Chris Hipkins:

This week the Prime Minister talked about Marama Davidson, Stuart Nash, education, being choked by woke and the threat of the cancel culture.

Nadia Lim:

It’s been Rural Wellness Week on the Country and who better to wrap it up than celebrity chef and farmer Nadia Lim, who talked about good nutrition on the farm and whether there would be a Season 2 of Nadia’s Farm.

