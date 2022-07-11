An injured sheep after an earlier attack by dogs at the Maungaturoto Country Club. Photo / Supplied

A ewe pregnant with twins on a farm belonging to a Northland club was slaughtered and stolen with one volunteer putting the theft down to "tough economic times".

The grim discovery just inside the paddock between the Den and school fields on Bickerstaffe Rd was made by Maungaturoto Country Club volunteer Andrew Swadling while on his daily walk around the farm to check everything was okay.

The club has over the years lost a number of lambs and ewes to marauding dogs, prompting calls by the SPCA and Kaipara District Council for dog owners to take extra care to keep vulnerable animals safe, especially during the lambing season.

Swadling said it was not the first time lambs and ewes at the club had been stolen.

"It's a sign of the tough economic times, Covid, and related hardship," he said.

About a year ago, up to a dozen newborn lambs were mauled to death by a dog, prompting KDC animal-control officers to set up traps and trail cameras in the area.

Following that attack, Swadling discovered two injured lambs in a paddock and took them to his home for treatment.

He said he patrolled the farm twice a day while working full time.

"The problem of dogs eased off after 2020. Recently, there have been dog attacks in the area but not here. This time, someone has killed a pregnant ewe between 3 and 7 years old and taken the meat away," he said.

The club has not reported the latest theft, discovered by Swadling on Thursday last week , to police and the council.

Dog attacks in recent years prompted the club to install surveillance cameras and set up traps.

Just last month, Maungaturoto farmer Rex Roadley lost more than 100 sheep — some of them a prized breed — to dog attacks.

KDC's Animal Management Report for 2020-2021 noted a 24 per cent decrease in dog attacks in Maungaturoto.

Previously, KDC had received a high number of complaints about owners not keeping their canines under control, not picking up after their dogs, or who allowed their dogs to wander the streets.

Under the Dog Control Act 1996, owners of dogs worrying sheep were liable for a fine plus damages caused by the attack.