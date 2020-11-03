Popular author and psychologist Nigel Latta speaks to rural community

Nigel Latta speaking at the Kaponga Rugby Club. Photo/ Supplied

Popular author and psychologist Nigel Latta visited central Taranaki to talk to the rural communities.

The Nigel Latta Rural Communities tour, organised by Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust and Taranaki Rural Support Safe Trust, featured six free shows around the region.

Nigel visited Midhirst, Whangamomona, Strathmore, Cardiff, Kaponga and Rawhitiroa for the tour.

Safety officer Di Gleeson says Nigel was 'well received' by the audience.

"Each show had a limit of 100 and they were all booked out. Nigel spoke really well. At each show he gave different tips, he read the audience and knew what to talk about.

"It was also great to see he took time before and after his presentations to talk to those who wanted a one-on-one conversation."

Nigel spoke to the audience about how to handle stress, with a focus on Covid-19. Di says his tips were 'valuable'.

"I took points from each show. There was a lot of positive feedback from the audience."

She says Nigel visited Whangamomona for the first time as part of his tour.

"He really enjoyed it. He received a passport and a T-shirt from the Whangamomona Hotel."