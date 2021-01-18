Police release name of Central Hawke's Bay quadbike victim

Farmer David Daunton, who died on a CHB farm on Saturday, aged 89, was a champion wool producer. Photo / File

A man who died in a quadbike incident in Central Hawke's Bay at the weekend has been identified as 89-year-old farmer David Frederick Daunton, of Havelock North.

He had farmed Te Kaihi near Omakere, and in 2019, known for his commitment to wool, produced the Hawke's Bay A & P Show's Supreme Champion fleece for the first time in more than 30 years of trying – regarded as even more prestigious because it was also the Royal New Zealand Show.

Police said at the weekend the man was found dead about 10pm on Saturday, in a search following his failure to return after venturing-out on a quadbike about 12 hours earlier.