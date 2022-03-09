From left: President John Herlihy with the winner of the open event, Lloyd Downs with Lucy, second placed Colin Couchman and Craig Herlihy who came third. Photo/ Supplied

In the Whangamomona Republic, president John Herlihy and his family turned on another successful Whanga Shears.

With son Craig now in charge of the flock, they have lost none of their free moving abilities. Great to see some new faces. The Aotuhia shearing crew were well represented with eight participants and took out the Intermediate and open finals.

Local shearing contractor Andrew Brown made a smart move coming out to scout future talent which started with the hotly contested crutching. Jack McFarlane and Kate Pease won their sections in impressive style.

Local Darren Pease won the novice after a countback as it was a tie with Gus Waite. Max Hutchinson with impressive shearing took out the junior title.

Rory Harrigan took home the Wayne Donaldson Trophy for the Intermediate event. Andrew Brown just held on despite a determined Aotuhia effort to win the Senior title. Lloyd Downs' strategy of go hard or go home won him the open title.

The day ran like a well-oiled machine. Thanks to all the workers - judges, rousies, pressers, timekeepers, emcees, points ladies, rehydration experts and master chefs.

Another congratulations to our local dog trialist who excelled at the Waverley and Centre trials. Jim Bob McFarlane won the Long Head with Dan Murphy second, Rachel Law third and Steve Murphy fifth

Jim Bob and Ken Lobb were fourth and fifth respectively in the short head and yard. Rachel Law won the ZigZag with Leighton Bellringer fifth. Leighton was third in the straight hunt. Great effort by the Whangamomona club.

The Whanga Bike Ride was held on Saturday with a great turnout. Bikes from all over the North island enjoyed a challenging ride with some great views. Many thanks to all the landowners who allow the ride through their farms, shift stock and open gates. Without you the ride would not be possible. And to all those who help before and on the day. Top job.

Full results:

Kids crutching: 1st Jack McFarlane, 2nd Amber Jordan, 3rd Paige Jordan.

Adult crutching:1st Kate Pease, 2nd Pippa Waite, 3rd Zoe Jordan.

Novice: 1st Darren Pease,2nd Gus Waite, 3rd Oscar Lourie.

Junior: 1st Max Hutchinson, 2nd Darren Pease, 3rd Gus Waite.

Intermediate: 1st Rory Harrigan, 2nd Regan Lark, 3rd Max Hutchinson.

Senior:1st Andrew Brown, 2nd Lizzy Coplestone, 3rd Adam Swainson.

Open: 1st Lloyd Downs, 2nd Couchie, 3rd Shaggy Herlihy

January 21, 2023 is the date for the next Republic Day so make a note and of course see you last Sunday of February 2023 for the next Whanga Shears.