He said, “There was probably more profit in them than in dairy farming” in Southland.

Ten years later, the Chronicle (Levin) reported that “pig houses are as necessary on returned soldiers’ farms as a dwelling or milking house”.

Pig Farming

Developing in New Zealand

Northland Age, March 9, 1928

The New Zealand pig is remarkable.

He thrives in a wide climatic range, and in four years has multiplied his kind to the extent of a 25 per cent increase in the pig population.

His geographical distribution follows closely that of the dairy herds, but the number of dairy cows has been unchanged since 1924 showing a certain independence on the part of the pig industry in regard to the industry’s capacity to support and build it up.

In fact, the recent statistics contained in the January Abstract show a tendency in the Dominion to develop pig farming quite independent of dairying, and New Zealand has to-day 40 pigs for every 1000 cows, an increase of 10 per cent in seven years.

Denmark, one of the Dominion‘s principal competitors in the Home market, has increased her number of pigs as compared with cows in the same period by over 200 per cent.

Pig industry

Value to Southland

New Zealand Herald, September 28, 1937

The opinion that Southland was one of the best pig districts in New Zealand was expressed by Mr. T. McMath at a meeting of pig breeders in Invercargill.

“Pigs,” Mr. McMath said, “are going to be the making of Southland, and there is probably more profit in them than in dairy farming. They will certainly help the dairy farmer to carry on, as dairying and pig breeding go hand in hand.”

Mr M. J. Scott, superintendent of the pig industry, said that there were three vital points to be kept in mind in pig farming, and they were to keep the pigs clean, to feed cheaply and to feed well.

Pig houses for soldiers’ farms

Chronicle (Levin) April 11, 1947

The hope that the State Advances Corporation would realise how important it was for pig farming to be a necessary adjunct to dairy farming when planning farms for returned servicemen, was expressed by the supervisor to the Wellington District Pig Council, Mr. L. L. Marsdon, when reporting to the council meeting in Palmerston North yesterday.

“I hope that in their wisdom the State Advances Corporation will realise that pig houses are as necessary on returned soldiers’ farms as a dwelling or milking house,“ he said, adding that plans for pig houses had been submitted to Massey Agricultural College where the comparative cost for materials were being worked out.

As soon as this had been done it was intended to forward the complete details to the cooperation for consideration.

There had been big steps forward in pig house build throughout the council’s district, he stated.

There had been shortages as for other industries but cement had been the major deficiency.

He had been in contact with the chief building controller and also with the building controller in Palmerston North and he had been assured that cement would be available for such works within the next few weeks.

Figures for pig slaughtering in February were submitted to the meeting.

The total pig slaughterings throughout the Dominion during the eleven months up to March were 220,107 below the 12 months’ aggregate of 1946, the report stated.

In the following table the comparative figures for the two periods are shown, the totals for 1946 being in parentheses.

The totals include estimated killings at rural slaughterhouses and on farms: —

February: Pork, 22.216 (50,478); bacon, 58, 581 (52,006); choppers, 3176 (3198). Totals, pork, 83,976 (111742).

Five months ended February: Pork 59,060 (110,793); bacon, 257,641 (266,874); choppers, 12,738 (12,426). Totals, pork, 329,439 (390,039).

Eleven months ended February: Pork 153,729 (210,887); bacon, 341,778 (4-5,044); choppers, 19,323 (20,161). Totals, 514,830 (646,092).

