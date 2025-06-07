Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Pastures Past: Pigs, the rising stars of New Zealand farming

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
4 mins to read

Back in 1928, the Northland Age described the Kiwi pig as "remarkable". Photo / 123rf

Back in 1928, the Northland Age described the Kiwi pig as "remarkable". Photo / 123rf

Kem Ormond takes a look at the world of farming back in the day.

In 1928, the Northland Age sang the praises of the New Zealand pig, referring to it as a “remarkable animal”.

The same article went on to compare New Zealand’s pig population to that of its dairy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country